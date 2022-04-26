PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ella Newcome, a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School, is the April 2022 Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month.
She resides in Rossiter and is the daughter of Jessica Dinger and Todd Newcome.
She was a member of the volleyball team in ninth grade. She has participated in track and indoor track since her freshman year and began running cross country as a sophomore. During her senior year, she served as one of the senior captains of the team.