Elk Run Station 30 puts up Hero Banners

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you were wondering how the Punxsutawney Veteran’s Hometown Hero Banners came to be hung up on utility poles throughout town, it wasn’t a group of elves, it was the members of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.
Somehow, between fires and accidents, along with working at their regular jobs, they put the banners up just in time for Memorial Day on Monday.
Putting the banners up every night after returning home from their day jobs, the fire company, which is a part of the Punxsutawney Fire Department, worked tirelessly until the task was completed.