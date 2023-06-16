PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Companies Engine-Rescue-30 is asking Punxsutawney Borough for a loan to refurbish one of its trucks instead of purchasing a new one.
Josh McAfoos, Elk Run assistant chief and a member of borough council, said at this week’s meeting that the 1997 Spartan, RD Murray, they’ve had for three and a half years is in need of some work.
“It’s been very reliable we haven’t had one issue with it yet,” McAfoos said.
The truck has some historical value as well. It came to Elk Run from Butler, and was originally from East Farmingdale, New York. It was at the scene on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Twin Towers collapsed.
He said that the firefighters often choose the Spartan over their newer truck, Engine-30, which they purchased in 2011.
“We need a reliable piece of equipment; we can’t rely on a truck with all of the problems it has,’ McAfoos said. “That is whey we’re taking this approach with a truck that we already know what we have.
He said the pump will be redone on it. It is set up as a rescue, and the whole Punxsutawney Fire Department is now reducing its fleet a little by going to engine-rescues instead of having two separate vehicles.
“We’re going to add some cross lays to it, add ladder racks, then we can put a 35-foot ladder on it and all new LED lighting as far as emergency lighting and scene lighting,” McAfoos said. “The wiring in the truck and the suspension will all be replaced.”
However, they will not repaint it to match the rest of the fleet.
“It will stay red because of its 9/11 history,” McAfoos said.
The cost to refurbish it is $100,000, and the fire department requested at Monday’s meeting to borrow it from the economic loan fund.
Justin Cameron, council vice president, read the request letter, which includes a payback time period of 120 months, though the fire department hopes to fulfill this obligation within 72 months.
McAfoos said that they need the money as soon as possible.
“We need the money right away so we can get started before the price goes up,” he said.
Nathan Frankenberger, council member, said that CD-1 is assigned to solar farm project and CD-2 was reinvested.
Chris Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief, said that they could possibly take the money out of the fire department fund.
“We’ll designate the money to you, take it out of the fire fund and then pay them back when the money becomes available in April or May,” Cameron said.