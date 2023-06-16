Elk Run fire truck

The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company would like to refurbish Engine-Rescue-30, a 1997 Spartan, RD Murray, at a cost of $100,000.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Companies Engine-Rescue-30 is asking Punxsutawney Borough for a loan to refurbish one of its trucks instead of purchasing a new one.

Josh McAfoos, Elk Run assistant chief and a member of borough council, said at this week’s meeting that the 1997 Spartan, RD Murray, they’ve had for three and a half years is in need of some work.

