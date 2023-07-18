ELK RUN — Over the years, you may have noticed that fire apparatus continues to change as firefighters respond to calls that sometimes take them deep into the woods.
The apparatus that is utilized by fire departments continues to shrink to allow for easier access to calls that are off the road.
Josh McAfoos, assistant chief of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, said they decided they needed such a vehicle and approached Brian Setree of East American Motorsports to see what could be done and what would it cost.
McAfoos said that they ended up acquiring a 2023 Polaris 1000XP Northstar edition ATV.