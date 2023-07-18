Elk Run ATV

Ranger-30 debuted at Elk Run Fire Station 30 and is ready to go any of those places a regular vehicle can’t: (from left) Dalton Shick, firefighter; Josh McAfoos, assistant chief; and Eugene Fyock, captain.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

ELK RUN — Over the years, you may have noticed that fire apparatus continues to change as firefighters respond to calls that sometimes take them deep into the woods.

The apparatus that is utilized by fire departments continues to shrink to allow for easier access to calls that are off the road.

