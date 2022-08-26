Elk Run new rescue boat

Lynn Wheland, Miel Manufacturing sales representative; Jen Lowsandt, Elk Run firefighter; Doug McAfoos, chief; Eugene Fyock, lieutenant; Josh McAfoos, assistant chief; and Connor Graham, firefighter, show off the fire company’s new boat.

 Photo submitted

ELK RUN — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company received its new inflatable boat this week at its fire hall on Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney.

“The new boat is a little more heavier duty than the other boat was, they found the laws with the old one,” Josh McAfoos, assistant chief, said, adding that the old boat had run its course.

