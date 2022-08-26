ELK RUN — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company received its new inflatable boat this week at its fire hall on Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney.
“The new boat is a little more heavier duty than the other boat was, they found the laws with the old one,” Josh McAfoos, assistant chief, said, adding that the old boat had run its course.
He said it happened when they were out on a water rescue in Mahaffey last year. The boat got caught up on fishing equipment, which ripped some holes in it.
“We took it down to Cumberland Marina in York; he would fix it, but we couldn’t use it for rescues anymore because of the condition it was in,” McAfoos said. “If we would’ve continued to use it, it would’ve ripped the motor out of the back of the boat.”