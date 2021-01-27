PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District announced Wednesday a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test has resulted in six other students entering quarantine after being deemed as close contact. No staff will be forced to quarantine.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County saw one more death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the county's total deaths now stand at 71 since the beginning of the pandemic. The county also added 21 new cases to bring its total to 2,465.
For the full story, see Thursday's edition of The Spirit.