PAES 7 Habits

The students and staff at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School were busy celebrating Leadership Day as part of “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students, teachers and staff at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, have spent the majority of the 2022-2023 school year learning the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”

Sheena Smelko, assistant principal, said in addition to Leader and Leadership Day, this is also Reading is Fun Week.

Tags

Recommended for you