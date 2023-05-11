PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students, teachers and staff at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, have spent the majority of the 2022-2023 school year learning the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”
Sheena Smelko, assistant principal, said in addition to Leader and Leadership Day, this is also Reading is Fun Week.
“Every day we had different activities and different themes for the students,” Smelko said. “Today they were to dress like their favorite character, from a book or a movie.”
Smelko said they have all sorts of literary and movie characters roaming the halls at PAES.
“We just saw Harry Potter; we have a couple of them today,” she said.
She said that Tuesday was about the “Seven Habits.”
“Each classroom has a different center, and what they are doing and participating and actively talking about the ‘Seven Habits’ in each of those different centers throughout the entire building. Grades K-6 are participating in this today,” Smelko said.