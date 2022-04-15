PUNXSUTAWNEY — There are many of us who brave the cold and get up early on Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob to help celebrate Phil’s big day.
However, there’s another big day that you can celebrate this coming Sunday at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, and that’s an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. hosted by the Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army.
They want everyone to bring a chair and a coat. Breakfast will follow at the church at 8:30 a.m.
Elizabeth Gruver said on Saturday there will also be an Easter Jam at the church from 2 to 4 p.m.