PUNXSUTAWNEY — The East End Playground project was awarded a DCNR grant in the amount of $87,900 for the construction of pavilions and tennis/pickleball court, according to Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik.
“This grant requires a $87,900 local match by the borough which can be in the form of ‘In-Kind Services' completed by the borough,” he said.
Santik said DCNR has provided verbal approval to advertise to receive bids for construction of the tennis courts.
