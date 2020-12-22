PUNXSUTAWNEY — Those dreaming of a White Christmas Friday in the Punxsutawney area are very like to see one.
“It’s going to be a White Christmas, and it’s going to be awesome,” Meteorologist Jenna Lake of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Tuesday. “We’re expecting 4 to 6 inches of snow to fall Thursday night into Friday and then another inch or so on Friday.”
The NWS defines a White Christmas as having an inch or more of snow on Dec. 25.
For more details on the Christmas Day forecast, read The Spirit Wednesday.