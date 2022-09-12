Tom Dunkel new Groundhog Club president

It’s the leadership of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle: (from left) Dan McGinley, vice president; A.J. Dereume, Phil’s handler; and Tom Dunkel, the new president.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

GOBBLER’S KNOB — The new president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle is following in his father’s footsteps.

Tom Dunkel is the new president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, and he is a legacy.

