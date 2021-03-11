PERRY TWP. — A 33-year-old Brockway man is accused or urinating on the floor at the state police station in Punxsutawney Tuesday after being arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said they responded to an accident involving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander around 5 p.m. on Route 536 and found the driver, Brad Stubbs, to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Stubbs was taken into custody at the scene and later caused additional damage at the police station, including urinating on the floor, troopers said.
He then was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.