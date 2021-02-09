DUBOIS — A 45-year-old trooper based in DuBois died Monday night after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, state police said.
Monty R. Mitchell returned to the barracks around 9 p.m. and said he wasn’t feeling well.
While backing his car into its stall, he suffered a medical emergency, state police said Tuesday. Fellow troopers attempted lifesaving measures while waiting for EMS personnel to arrive.
Attempts to revive Mitchell were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead an hour later at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
