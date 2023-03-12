DUBOIS — If you are a pop culture enthusiast in the nearby vicinity, an event was held last weekend which promises incredible things for the future.
The DuBois Supercon was held last Saturday at the DuBois Alliance Church. A comic convention in the area is a pretty unusual occurrence, but for organizer Christion Iraca, it is a fantastic event for the area.
“Today’s event beat my expectations. I was just happy that some vendors wanted to sign up and we were getting a little bit of interest. Right off the bat, there was a lot of people. All of the vendors have been telling me that they have been have impressed by the turnout and all the people I have talked to have been really thankful that something like this happened. I think there is a call to keep this up, and it’ll take some reflection. It is a fun thing to do, and I guess I could say the chances are good. I moved to this area a long time ago and I keep meeting people with similar interests, interests that cross each other. Pretty much everything at this con I am interested in and there needs to be a venue where people with such like interests can get together without driving an hour and half and having to spend all their money in just getting in the door, which they could be buying toys with,” Iraca said.