DUBOIS — There was more heated discussion during Monday’s DuBois City Council work session centered on suspended city manager John “Herm” Suplizio, as well as the upcoming forensic financial audit.

Suplizio, 62, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of public property, and eight counts of fraudulent returns. He is accused of making fraudulent transactions totaling $620,815 from city and United Way accounts. Suplizio was the director of the United Way at the time of his arrest. Attorney General Michelle Henry said Suplizio used the money to pay personal credit card bills, make political contributions and gamble.

