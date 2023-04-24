DUBOIS — There was more heated discussion during Monday’s DuBois City Council work session centered on suspended city manager John “Herm” Suplizio, as well as the upcoming forensic financial audit.
Suplizio, 62, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of public property, and eight counts of fraudulent returns. He is accused of making fraudulent transactions totaling $620,815 from city and United Way accounts. Suplizio was the director of the United Way at the time of his arrest. Attorney General Michelle Henry said Suplizio used the money to pay personal credit card bills, make political contributions and gamble.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said that if Jackson wanted documents, she would need to file a right-to-know request.
Resident Ron Trzyna, a former DuBois city manager, said he had done so. He said on April 13 he was at council chambers to review right-to-know documents related to the city’s relationship with Allegheny Strategy Partners. He said the request was to see all documents related to the agreement and contracts with Allegheny Strategy Partners, and the city of DuBois council meeting relating to approval of said agreements and contracts. He said he never received that information.
“Of course the city of DuBois was not able to produce the original signed document or a signed copy of the original document, dated Jan. 1, 2021. I was told the original signed document was at the PA Attorney General’s office. It is hard to believe that a signed copy would not be in the files of the city of DuBois. I know in the past there would be multiple signed copies in the city’s files.
“I was also at that time informed by acting city manager that no city council minutes existed pertaining to the approval by council of said agreement and contract. I have requested the city council minutes relating to the approval of said agreement and contract, and at no time were those minutes given to me, even though I requested them.
“The agreement with Allegheny Strategy Partners began Jan. 1, 2021, with a monthly $5,000 retainer and expenses if required. I would like an answer confirming if this is true. It is my understanding that the city is still under contract with Allegheny Strategy Partners. If you go on Pennsylvania Department of State’s website and search for their lobbying directory, you will find that the city of DuBois is one of five cities that pays lobbying firms. Has anyone on council questioned the $5,000 monthly payments when they were reviewing payments? Especially since no agreement was ever approved? I would think the council members, especially the ones who were past controllers, would really be interested in these payments.
“Also, the interesting part of the agreement was all communications between the city of DuBois and Allegheny Strategy Partners would go through the United Postal Service or through an email using hermsupplizio@hotmail.com, a private email address, instead of the city of DuBois’ official email address? How can that be?
“My question as a taxpayer is to ask the city council members to do their duty and read and review all questions, all future agreements and contracts, and payments pertaining to all city business. Again, to provide oversight,” Trzyna said.
Cherry said she would respond to Trzyna as she did not think he had the full story.
“Mr. Suplizio has the power under his contract under the administrative code to do contracts. The purpose of that was to have this lobbying firm lobby for grant money. In response to that contract, the city received $4 million in grants. And council is aware of that. Was it productive? The math tells me yes, it was,” Cherry said.
Trzyna said while talking to acting city manager Chris Nasuti, he asked him what the city has received from Allegheny Strategy Partners’ lobbying, and Nasuti said he did not know. Trzyna also asked Cherry if all documents should have been in the city of DuBois’ files.
“Well, he may not know, but I know it was $4 million,” Cherry said. “I’m sorry, you wanted me to tell you, and I am telling you. But you don’t want me to tell you. Am I happy that the AG’s office came in and confiscated documents that they should not have confiscated? And that they took things that they should not have taken and that they took things that were not on their subpoenas? I am most unhappy about that. That is why we are trying to get the documents back and we are trying to reconstruct it.
“Am I also unhappy that they allege there is money missing from the United Way when I have the documents indicating that there is no money missing from the United Way? Am I unhappy that the AG called our auditors and told them they were not to begin the 2021 audit until September of 2022? And that they told those auditors that they were not to tell this body? Am I happy about that? No, sir, I am not. I consider that official oppression, and the only reason council found that out was because they asked them why they were late this year. Their comment was that they were told by the AG not to do it and they were told not to tell us. And when we asked them to put it in writing, they said they were too afraid. So there we are, we weren’t supposed to have told you. Does that answer your question? There is a lot of things I am not happy about with this AG investigation. I can’t tell you. Those of us who have been lawyers for a long time, have worked with the AG, are concerned, but not surprised. That’s all I have to tell you.”