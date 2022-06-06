Announced at last Friday’s monthly DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) Authority Board meeting, the passenger counts for May 2022 eclipsed 1,300 total, beating the previous airport record held in July 2019 of over 1,200 total passengers.
Compared to May 2021, it is a 75 percent increase in passenger count. Also, last month (April 2022) totaled 803 passengers, which was the highest April ever for total passengers exceeding last year’s count at 601.
“In fact, DuBois saw the best March, best April and best May ever in their history,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO, of Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines, who joined the meeting via teleconference. “This is showing that our operation, including the interline agreements, price points, and reliability, are working on all cylinders to meet and exceed the demand of your tri-county area.”