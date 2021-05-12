DUBOIS — The DuBois Regional Airport will receive $450,000 in state funds toward the improvement of its facilities.
The facilities that will be upgraded include hangars, administration building and other airport structures.
“This is a strategic investment in the local economy and in the jobs created in the surrounding area,” state Sen. Cris Dush, R-25, said Wednesday. “Enhancing the airport enhances the region and will attract employers to our community.”
The grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is dedicated to improving the state’s aviation infrastructure.