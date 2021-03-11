DUBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School was informed Thursday of its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 within a rolling 14-day window.
That will necessitate a temporary closure of the school on Friday for deep cleaning, according to the district’s website.
Through the state Department of Health contact tracing protocol, the individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed individual were informed of the need to quarantine.
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday.
Elsewhere Monday, Jefferson County had just one new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to the state Department of Health.