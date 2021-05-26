DUBOIS — A 55-year-old DuBois man is in Clearfield County Jail on $1 million bail after being charged with inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl.
Cletus Alan Ripple has been charged with three felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, four felony counts of corruption of minors, three summary counts of harassment and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday before District Judge Joseph M. Morris, according to online court documents.