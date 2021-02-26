SANDY TWP. — A DuBois man was arrested Friday after leading state police on a high-speed chase in Clearfield County.
Michael David Myers was observed driving a GMC Envoy and pulling a U-Haul trailer around mile maker 132 on Interstate 80 around 11:33 a.m. He was going toward DuBois and was traveling 78 mph in a 70 mph speed zone, according to state police at DuBois.
Myers eventually was taken into custody by troopers, who reported there were no injuries. He is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and DUI, according to state police.