DuBois holds off AJ Parise varsity in opening-round battle

DUBOIS — Punxsy’s AJ Parise Youth Football program saw its varsity team’s season come to an end on Saturday in DuBois, but the Chucks didn’t go down without a fight, as they battled a Renegades team that had beaten them earlier in the year right down to the final horn.
In fact, Punxsy had one last shot to tie the game, or take the lead, as the clock wound down, but the DuBois defense stepped up for a big stop on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left in the contest to hold on for a 26-20 win.
Both teams were able to carry out their offensive gameplans throughout the day, with lots of good drives being the proof, but the two teams used very different approaches. DuBois threw the ball 21 times, compared to just 12 runs, while Punxsy’s ratio leaned heavily the other way — 48 runs to just 10 passes.