DUBOIS — Twenty-two members and guests braved the elements to attend the DuBois Area Historical Society's 12th Spring Walk last Saturday at Camp Mountain Run.
Luckily, for all, the heavy rain of the morning stopped just in time for a dry but chilly excursion.
Galen Kilmer, the Society's representative for Sandy Township and a past Boy Scout leader, led the tour of the property. Founded in 1932 by the Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, Camp Mountain Run has 393 acres of property capable of hosting 280 campers during the summer camp season and 223 campers in cabins during the winter and spring camp seasons.
Kilmer said the camp is used not only by Boy Scouts but by 16 diverse organizations throughout the year including Camp Confidence, Area 4 Venturing Summit, the probation officer training and qualifications, Elkland Search and Rescue training, the DuBois Area Purple Heart Disabled Veterans Group, and Clearfield County Women's Health Task Force.