DUBOIS — After a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DuBois Community Days return once again this weekend.
The two-day celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, centered in DuBois Memorial Park, is in its 29th year and is conducted by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
The annual firemen’s parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, capped b y the fireworks program at 10 p.m.
Neil Walker, a hometown product from the Pittsburgh area who was a No. 1 draft pick of the Pirates in 2004 and recently retired after 12 Major League seasons, will serve as the grand marshal for the celebration.
He also is expected to sign autographs and appear in the parade.