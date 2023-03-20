Police

Police badge. (Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics)

DUBOIS — DuBois city manager John “Herm” Suplizio has been arrested and charged with stealing over $6,000 from public accounts, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced in a news release Monday.

Suplizio, 62, who is also director of the DuBois Area United Way, was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of public property and eight counts of fraudulent returns. He was released upon posting $100,000 bail.

