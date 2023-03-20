DUBOIS — DuBois city manager John “Herm” Suplizio has been arrested and charged with stealing over $6,000 from public accounts, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced in a news release Monday.
Suplizio, 62, who is also director of the DuBois Area United Way, was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of public property and eight counts of fraudulent returns. He was released upon posting $100,000 bail.
Suplizio is accused of making fraudulent transactions totaling $620,815 from city and United Way accounts. Henry said Suplizio used the money to pay personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble.
According to the news release, the majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, the annual summer event organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.
Suplizio is also accused of using his position as city manager to contract with businesses through which he received personal benefits. Between the years of 2014 and 2021, he allegedly provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming them as unreimbursed expenses.