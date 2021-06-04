DUBOIS — Area native Butch Ross, a nationally known performer on mountain dulcimer, will conduct two workshops and perform in concert Thursday at the Christ Lutheran Church Multi-Purpose Room, located at 875 Sunflower Drive, just off Maple Avenue in DuBois.
The workshops are:
• 4 p.m.: “Folk Tunes That Became Radio Favorites.” The workshop focuses on how the fiddle tune “The 8th of January” became “The Battle of New Orleans.” Also included in the workshop is a tune about a house in New Orleans called the Rising Sun. A bonus offering will involve learning how the Heckowie Tribe got its name.
• 5:30 p.m.: “Throw a Wrench in There.” The workshop will instruct how to properly, and coolly, mess up a tune, extra notes, early beats, quotes and more. Emphasis will be on where and when to add embellishments and “fancy” notes.
Ross will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to everyone. The cost for the day is $20 for one workshop and $30 for two workshops. All price levels include admission to the concert. A “pass the hat” is scheduled for walk-ins to the concert.