Aviana Gillaugh of DuBois is pictured at Nationals in Lubbock, Texas, where she tied for fourth place.

DUBOIS — Local boxer Aviana Gillaugh faced many trials and tribulations at Nationals in Lubbock, Texas, this year, and had triumphs and heartbreaks in equal measure. But above all, she learned many lessons on her first trip on the national stage.

At the end of it all, she was tied for fourth in the nation.

