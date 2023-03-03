JOHNSTOWN — A drug trafficking organization that operated nationwide, including in multiple western Pennsylvania counties, has been dismantled and 57 defendants charged, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced in a press release Friday.
Locally, the organization is said to have operated in Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties, and several of the defendants hail from those areas.
They include: Barry Baker, 44, of Indiana; Michael Brown, 41, of Indiana; Kayda Burek, 23, of New Kensington; Joseph Busch, 43, of New Kensington; Christine Cafazzo, 53, of New Kensington; Ernest Clinton, 40, of Leechburg; Misti Durante, 38, of Indiana; Melissa Frain, 34, of Indiana; Frank Gardner, 38, of Indiana; Keith Hurst, 45, of Tarentum; Kasmin James, 38, of New Kensington; Lamar Johnson, 40, of Indiana; Thomas King, Jr., 55, of New Kensington; Lonnie McCann, 48, of Pittsburgh; Kareem Middlebrook, 41, Creekside; Devan Nicholson, 29, of New Kensington; Milton Paschal, 43, of Arnold; Cathie Payson, 52, of Indiana; Kevin Thomas, 46, of Vandergrift; Ashley Weston, 38, of Muncy; and David Williams, 60, of Creekside.
All have been charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances between August 2018 and February of this year. They face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years of incarceration. Middlebrook, of Creekside, also faces firearms violations and a charge of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl.
Another 29 individuals were charged with conspiring to distribute/possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, also in western Pennsylvania. Those defendants were mostly from Arizona, with a few based in Washington and Ohio, and one in Minnesota. One Pennsylvania resident, James Pinkston, 32, of Pittsburgh, was among those indicted. They, too, face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of incarceration.