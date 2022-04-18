PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many drivers were taken by surprise Monday with the icy/slushy conditions that suddenly peppered the roads throughout Jefferson County in the middle of April.
There were so many crashes that Jefferson County 911 went to storm mode, which only allows radio traffic having to do with emergencies.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wehrle Way and North Main Street (Route 36) at 2:27 p.m. in Punxsutawney.
According to reports from the scene, a vehicle was stopped awaiting a chance to make a left turn onto Wehrle Way when it was struck from behind.