YOUNG TWP. — All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover on Route 310 (Harmony Road), Young Township, at 10:43 a.m. on Monday.
Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were all on the scene, with firefighters directing traffic on both ends.
According to reports from the scene, a Jeep was traveling on Route 310. It got too close to the yellow line, and the driver over-compensated, causing the Jeep to travel onto the berm and into a ditch, rolling over numerous times.
The driver sustained injuries of unknown severity.