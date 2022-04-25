Route 310 Jeep rollover

The driver of this Jeep lost control on Route 310 Harmony Road, Young Township, on Monday morning rolling it over numerous times.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover on Route 310 (Harmony Road), Young Township, at 10:43 a.m. on Monday.

Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were all on the scene, with firefighters directing traffic on both ends.

According to reports from the scene, a Jeep was traveling on Route 310. It got too close to the yellow line, and the driver over-compensated, causing the Jeep to travel onto the berm and into a ditch, rolling over numerous times.

The driver sustained injuries of unknown severity.

Tags

Recommended for you