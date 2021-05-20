BELL TWP. — All three Punxsutawney fire departments responded to a skid steer fire involving hay bales at London Farm, located on Cloe Lake Road in Bell Township, on at 2:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Assistant Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire began under the seat of a Mustang skid steer, causing the round- bale that was being trans- ported to catch fire.
He said that the fire was less than 50 yards from a structure that stored large farm equipment. The driver had to escape through the front of the skid steer with the hay already ablaze. No injuries were reported.