Firefighters responded to a skid steer hay bale fire at a farm located on Cloe Lake Road in Bell Township on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BELL TWP. — All three Punxsutawney fire departments responded to a skid steer fire involving hay bales at London Farm, located on Cloe Lake Road in Bell Township, on at 2:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire began under the seat of a Mustang skid steer, causing the round- bale that was being trans- ported to catch fire.

He said that the fire was less than 50 yards from a structure that stored large farm equipment. The driver had to escape through the front of the skid steer with the hay already ablaze. No injuries were reported.

