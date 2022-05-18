YOUNG TWP. — Punxsutawney firefighters worked for nearly half an hour at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 36 and 536, Young Township, the result of a two-vehicle accident.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded to the scene of the accident: Lindsey’s Rescue-40, Central’s Rescue-20 and Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30.
According to reports from the scene, a Chevrolet Impala and a tank truck collided, causing severe damage to the former and trapping the driver inside the wreckage.
Once she was freed, Jefferson County EMS transported the patient up Walston Road, where the STAT MedEvac helicopter had landed in the grassy area owned by Van Leer’s Auto Sales in Young Township.
The driver was flown to an area trauma center for treatment of her injuries.