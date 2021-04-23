Add a burst of color to the start of the garden season with spring flowering shrubs. Small or large, these beauties add color, support pollinators, and help attract birds to the landscape.
Make room in mixed borders and gardens for these spring bloomers. Use varieties with slightly different bloom times to create continuous color throughout the spring. Complement these with spring flowering perennials and bulbs. Once the shrubs finish flowering, they add some nice greenery to the border.
Plant a few compact varieties in containers for added color on patios and decks. Add seasonal color with annuals, pansies or other cool weather tolerant flowers for spring and fall. Replace these with petunias, lantana, or other suitable heat tolerant flowers for summer.