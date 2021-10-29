The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday it is ready to begin the vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11, the same day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization in that age range.
Only one step remains, the approval of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state department of health said vaccine providers including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, larger retailers, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores will be able to begin scheduling appointments the moment the CDC grants approval.
The department of health estimated that children could begin receiving the vaccine as early as Thursday, Nov. 4.