BROOKVILLE — The local Pennsylvania dog law officer paid a visit to the Jefferson County commissioners on Tuesday.
Warden Jamie Carlson reminds all dog owners to purchase a 2023 dog license as required by Pennsylvania law.
“State law requires that all dogs three months or older be licensed each year,” Carlson said. “Failure to license a dog is a summary offense and could result in a maximum fine of $300 for each unlicensed dog.”
“Licensing helps protect man’s best friend,” Carlson said. “If your dog gets lost, a current license is the fastest way for your pet to be reunited with you.”
An annual license is $8.50; if the animal is played or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50.
Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
