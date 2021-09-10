BROOKVILLE — If you can’t remember the last time that doe licenses were sold over the counter in Jefferson County, mark your calendar, as licenses will be available beginning on Monday.
Jefferson County Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg announced on Friday that his office will be selling beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of Jefferson Place in Brookville. The sale will enable hunters to get their extra doe licenses.
Vansteenberg said the cost is $6.97 each, and as of Friday, the county still has licenses available in 2178 2D and 7453 2E.