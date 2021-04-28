BROOKVILLE — Jeff Burkett will seek reelection as district attorney this year, with the primary set for May 18.
“I think now, more than ever, it is important that Jefferson County continues to
have a conservative, principled, experienced, proven prosecutor as its chief law enforcement officer,” Burkett said in a news release.
“In the last year, on the national stage, we saw what happens when prosecutors abdicate their rightful function, look the other way and fail to hold people accountable for lawless acts. I am very thankful and humbled for all the opportunities that I get to help people in our county, and I want to continue to do my part to preserve this way of life that is so precious to us.”