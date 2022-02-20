Dinsmore Avenue in line for major overhaul

PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of the last brick streets in Punxsutawney borough, Dinsmore Avenue, will receive some much-needed work in 2023, and Punxsutawney Borough Council heard a projection at last week’s meeting that it could cost as much as a $1 million to do all the work that needs to be done.
Toby Santik, borough
manager, said Pennsyl-vania American Water Co. is going to tear up the road and put in a new waterline.
“At that point in time, I think the borough should jump on board with that, as the street is already torn up,” he said. “There’s a possibility that People’s Gas will also be replacing their main line at the same time.”