ROSSITER — A benefit dinner is being held this weekend to support the family of a lifelong Rossiter resident who passed away unexpectedly last month.
The spaghetti dinner to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 582 in Rossiter will help defray medical and funeral expenses for the family of Leanna Sutter.
The cost of the spaghetti dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. There will also be a basket raffle. Those who can’t make it to the dinner but would like to help can make a donation on the GoFundMe page, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-future-expenses-for-leanna-sutter. As of Thursday evening, the page had raised over $1,700 of a $5,000 goal.