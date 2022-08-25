Leanna Sutter

A benefit dinner is being held Sunday to help the family of Leanna Sutter, who passed away unexpectedly in July.

 Photo submitted

ROSSITER — A benefit dinner is being held this weekend to support the family of a lifelong Rossiter resident who passed away unexpectedly last month.

The spaghetti dinner to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 582 in Rossiter will help defray medical and funeral expenses for the family of Leanna Sutter.

