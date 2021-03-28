PUNXSUTAWNEY — A pair of hard-working Punxsutawney Area High School students have seen the results of their dedication and years of practice pay off, as senior Jenna Diem and junior Emma Dale have both advanced through districts and regionals and placed first chair in their sections to earn the opportunity to represent the school in the Concert Band at this year’s Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Virtual All-State Band Festival.
Diem will be on French Horn 1 and Dale on E-flat (Eb) soprano clarinet for the virtual festival, which will be held from April 14 through April 17. Each will be attending via the internet from their own rooms at the school throughout the sessions.