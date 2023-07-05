PUNXSUTAWNEY — A pair of beloved annual events returned to Festival in the Park in Punxsutawney on Wednesday: the Punxsutawney Area Hospital’s Diaper Derby and Tot Trot.
featured
Diaper Derby, Tot Trot highlight Wednesday at Festival in the Park
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Diaper Derby, Tot Trot highlight Wednesday at Festival in the Park
- Civil War re-enactment held at local cemetery
- Punxsy celebrates 4th with new flags
- Blood drive being held in memory of Joe Rougeux
- Traffic pours into Elk Run as Sheetz cuts gas prices to $1.77
- Chestnut Grove partners with CEF for VBS
- Firefighters Parade to kick off Festival in the Park today
- 3 Punxsy natives doing OK after Guam typhoon
Popular Content
Articles
- N. Main St. closed after 2-vehicle crash
- 3 Punxsy natives doing OK after Guam typhoon
- Firefighters Parade to kick off Festival in the Park today
- Traffic pours into Elk Run as Sheetz cuts gas prices to $1.77
- Local women writing a book on old farms
- Chestnut Grove partners with CEF for VBS
- Punxsutawney Citizens Band holding 10th Alumni Band Concert Sunday
- VFW holding historical re-enactment Sunday
- Punxsy Major Softball edges DuBois 3-2 to claim District 10 Banner
- Punxsy celebrates 4th with new flags
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.