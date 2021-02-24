PUNXSUTAWNEY — Up until now, if you wanted to buy a classic Arby’s roast beef sandwich with horsey sauce and potato cakes or spiral fries for dinner, you would have to drive to DuBois, Brookville or Indiana.
But a Pittsburgh developer asked the Punxsutawney Borough Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday for a zoning change that would allow his group to build an Arby’s restaurant in the 500 block of West Mahoning Street.
The fast-food giant is eyeing 2,675-square feet from Dr. Delroy Moore’s property that SPC Realty would purchase.
Milo Ritton, president of SPC Realty, said he has 20 restaurants, including Arby’s and KFC throughout Pennsylvania.
He said he’d like to have the Punxsutawney restaurant open by the first weekend of September.