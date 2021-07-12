HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health overcounted the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide by about 500,000, the Associated Press reported Monday.
The data was released Friday evening with the 500,000 removed. The update also showed an increase of about 60,000 fully vaccinated residents.
The Associated Press said the extra 500,000 in the vaccine count was the result of data inadvertently being duplicated. A department spokesperson said individual people were being linked with first and second doses, and some of the information was input twice as a result of providers using software that did not include a unique patient identifier or uploading duplicate data.
Some of the problems also arose due to people using different providers for their first and second doses.