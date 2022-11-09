John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate.

