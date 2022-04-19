YOUNG TWP. — The family of late Young Township supervisor Mike Defelice will donate the roughly $5,000 he had in wages from the township back to the community.
Lillian Cameron, supervisor and Defelice’s sister, said at the most recent township meeting it came to her attention that some residents and former supervisors are questioning the pay he received from January 2018 through December 2021.
“Mike collected a total of $4,965.68 from the township,” Cameron said, adding that he was told he had to take a wage and could donate it if he wanted to.
“We feel as much as Mike has done for Young Township and the community of Punxsy with all his time and donations this wouldn’t have even been questioned, but since it is, on behalf of his loving family, we are donating $5,000 to the Walston Playground in his memory,” Cameron said.
“We would like to end with a quote: ‘Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family,” she added.