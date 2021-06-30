DuBOIS — With his retirement effective Thursday, Penn State DuBois Chancellor M. Scott McBride was recently recognized by the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF). DEF board members presented McBride with a Nittany Lion statue in recognition and appreciation of his service.
DEF President Kristen Vida made the presentation at the downtown DuBois location of the North Central PA LaunchBox.
She noted McBride’s contributions to the campus such as the implementation of the campus Honors Scholar Program, the establishment of the One Stop area for all student services on campus, and the creation and growth of the LaunchBox.