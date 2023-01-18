PUNXSUTAWNEY — Southern Jefferson County saw a strong harvest during the recently concluded rifle deer season.
Andrew Troutman, Wildlife Conservation Officer, said there was a really good turnout of hunters during rifle season in 2022.
“Some of the racks I saw were decent, but nothing exceptional, a lot of big bucks,” Troutman said. “Our bucks anymore are pretty nice thanks to antler restrictions when they’re younger so they can grow larger.”
Troutman said that he saw a lot of 10 points.
“I thought there was a lot harvested this year, buck, does, I don’t know what the numbers are; we’ll have to wait another month here to get the numbers, but I think that a lot of deer hit the ground,” he said, adding that flintlock muzzleloader and archery seasons ended at the same time in January.
