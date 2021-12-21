Christmas decorations 12/22/21
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

With only a few days remaining, all of Punxsutawney is alight with Christmas cheer, and one need not go far to find some impressive displays. On Graffius Avenue, Ralphie is in a snow globe, but he isn’t holding his Red Ryder BB gun; instead, it’s a sled, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 

Tags

Recommended for you