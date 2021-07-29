If you haven’t submitted an application to enter Pennsylvania’s annual elk license drawing, you need to act fast.
The deadline to enter the drawing is Saturday.
It’s not one you want to miss. After all, drawing a tag means getting to participate in a hunt that’s big on opportunity, some of it new for 2021-22.
The Keystone State is home to about 1,400 elk, the largest wild herd in the northeastern United States. Some of the bulls roaming elk country are world class animals, among the largest to be found anywhere.
That’s notable because there are 20 more bull elk tags available this season than last. What’s more, half of those are — for the first time ever — available for the late season.