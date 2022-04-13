COOKSBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday visited Cook Forest State Park for a dedication ceremony at the new park office and visitor center.
“I am pleased to be here today celebrating this new building and the opportunities it will provide visitors at one of our special parks,” Dunn said. “We are happy to have this new home for our staff to continue doing great work at that park. We look forward to seeing the impact of the enhanced visitor experience this new building will provide through improved amenities and educational opportunities.”
The 4,000-square-foot building center includes office space for 12 employees, a 700-square-foot classroom and meeting space, and public restrooms that are available at all hours throughout the year. There is also exhibit space in the office, which is in the design phase and will completed in the near future.
The 8,500-acre Cook Forest State Park and 3,136-acre Clarion River Lands lie in scenic northwestern Pennsylvania. Known for its stands of old-growth forest, the park’s Forest Cathedral of towering white pines and hemlocks is a National Natural Landmark. A scenic 13-mile stretch of the Clarion River flows through Cook Forest State Park and is popular for canoeing, kayaking and tubing.