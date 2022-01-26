DuBois Central Catholic announced in a release that it will begin its celebration of National Catholic Schools Week on Sunday, Jan. 30.
The national theme of this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service.”
DCC will hold an open house and an all-DCC School Family Winter Candyland event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Families interested in learning more about DCC will meet members of the administration, faculty and school family from 1 to 1:15 p.m. and then receive a tour of the school. Upon completion of the tour, visitors will receive tickets to participate in the Candyland event. This event will include a DJ, food contests for the best BBQ and best, candy-inspired dessert and more.